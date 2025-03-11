JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

