Berry (BRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

