Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira Stock Down 2.6 %

LMNR stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMNR

About Limoneira

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.