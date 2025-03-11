Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
CHEK stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.19. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Check-Cap
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.