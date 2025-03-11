Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

MDRX opened at $5.15 on Friday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

