Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $781.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,011.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $985.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

