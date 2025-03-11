Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.73, but opened at $45.05. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 1,274,829 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

