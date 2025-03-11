Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 8934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Ichor Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $847.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ichor by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

