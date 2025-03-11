GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

