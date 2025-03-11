LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.00 and last traded at $92.32, with a volume of 35071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,152,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,065,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

