Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

