Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Director Carolyn J. Woodruff Sells 8,924 Shares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Down 5.0 %

BRBS stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 186.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 293,897 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 79.5% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 944,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

