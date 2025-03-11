Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15,400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.0 %

FIS stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

