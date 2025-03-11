NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after buying an additional 132,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

