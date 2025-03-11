Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 168,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $56,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,455.42. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.