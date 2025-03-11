Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. 9,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 2,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.20%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

