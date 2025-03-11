Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

