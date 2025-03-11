Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.