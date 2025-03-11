Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DOUG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 309,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

