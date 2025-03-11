Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.
Douglas Elliman Stock Down 4.0 %
NYSE:DOUG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 309,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Douglas Elliman
