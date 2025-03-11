Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.11 and last traded at C$11.11, with a volume of 79909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLA shares. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 235.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

