Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Sold Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Rapid7 stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 145,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rapid7

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 37,708 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 36.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 208,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.