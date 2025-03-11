Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 671,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 438,073 shares.The stock last traded at $35.67 and had previously closed at $35.80.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969,398 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after buying an additional 403,382 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

