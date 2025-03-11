IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $182.31 and last traded at $181.66, with a volume of 44018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

Get IDEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.