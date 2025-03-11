Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.31 and last traded at $45.02. 84,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 929,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Polaris Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 889,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 900,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 513,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Polaris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,156,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,725,000 after acquiring an additional 388,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,776,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile



Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

