Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 412059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Onestream Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,765 shares of company stock worth $9,247,850.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth $168,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

