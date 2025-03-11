Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.95. 182,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 754,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 210.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 52.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.