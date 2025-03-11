Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 1,480,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $41,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,804,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 938,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

