Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 261 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,419.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 6,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:GS opened at $531.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.42 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

