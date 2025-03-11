Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Boeing stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.32. 1,774,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 49.0% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 86,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

