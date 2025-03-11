Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.49. 577,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,307,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$473,075.40. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

