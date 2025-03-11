Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.49. 577,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,307,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on CS
Capstone Copper Trading Up 6.0 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$473,075.40. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Joby Aviation: From Prototype to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.