Larson Financial Group LLC Has $386,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

