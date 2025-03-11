Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $823,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $546,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.