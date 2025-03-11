HM Payson & Co. Invests $26,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 160,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Landstar System by 70.5% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $453,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.64 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average is $176.84.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

