Morling Financial Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 175,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,678,000.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVNM opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

