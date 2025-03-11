Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,766,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 453,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,373,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,656,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

STZ stock opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average of $220.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

