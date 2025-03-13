MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 61,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 148,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.