TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 1,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
