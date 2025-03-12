27,606 Shares in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Purchased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.70% of VanEck Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

