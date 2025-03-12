Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 420.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 474,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 215,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 69,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

