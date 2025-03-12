Smart Portfolios LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,942,000 after acquiring an additional 67,387 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

