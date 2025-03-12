Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Collier Financial bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

