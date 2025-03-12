Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

