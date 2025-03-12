Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,941 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.72% of Americas Silver worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $631,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Americas Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

