Natural Investments LLC Buys Shares of 25,741 Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Natural Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 126,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

