Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 166.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

