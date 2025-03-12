Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,370 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $26,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CARR opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

