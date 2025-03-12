Natural Investments LLC Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.60 and its 200 day moving average is $463.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

