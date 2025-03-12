Austin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62,761 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 343,875 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after purchasing an additional 694,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAI stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.