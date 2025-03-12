Austin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62,761 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 343,875 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after purchasing an additional 694,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,511 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAI stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.