SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Takes Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

