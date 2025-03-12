Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 805,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,760,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

